A rock climber’s paradise in Joshua Tree National Park

Most enjoyed during the calmer temperatures between October and April, Joshua Tree National Park contains a whimsical mosaic of boulders and buttresses, rugged mountains, gold mining ruins, and desert plains dotted with the quirky yucca species known as Joshua trees. The Park lies at an ecological crossroads, where the high Mojave Desert meets the low Colorado Desert, a part of the much larger Sonoran Desert. The result? A wonderland of desert flora comprising 750 varieties of plants. There is no food service in the park, so make sure your car is well stocked with gas, snacks and especially water.

Rock climbing and viewing

More than 100 million years ago, seismic activity from the San Andreas Fault forced molten rock upward from Earth’s crust. Over time, flash floods washed away layers of dirt, exposing towers, domes and spires of monzogranite. Large areas of rounded cream-colored boulders with descriptive names like Jumbo Rocks, Wonderland of Rocks and Skull Rock are filled with alcoves and miniature caves that beg to be explored. The boulder fields in Hidden Valley and Lost Horse Valley are some of the park’s best photography locations. But for simple fun, it’s hard to beat the easy walk around the boulders at Skull Rock or Arch Rock. Given this boulder abundance, Joshua Tree is Southern California’s rock-climbing mecca. The park’s more than 6,000 established climbing routes present diverse challenges ranging from easy beginner slabs to extreme bolted sport routes and vertical cracks.

Ryan Mountain

Ryan Mountain provides a spectacular view that showcases Queen Valley, Wonderland of Rocks, Lost Horse Valley, Pleasant Valley and the high alpine peaks of Mount San Gorgonio and Mount San Jacinto. To see it, hike 1.5 miles uphill through big boulders and picturesque desert flora to Ryan’s 5,458-foot summit. At the top, be sure to sign the register, found amid a pile of jagged rocks that geologists estimate to be several hundred million years old. When you return to the trailhead, look for Indian Cave, a rock shelter used by Native Americans, on the parking area’s west side. Try to get an early start on this hike — the cooler the temperatures, the more you’ll enjoy this trail, which gains 1,000 feet from bottom to top.

Keys view

Pick a clear morning to visit the drive-up overlook at Keys View, and you’ll be treated to a sweeping panorama that takes in two of Southern California’s highest summits: Mount San Jacinto at 10,834 feet, and Mount San Gorgonio at 11,502 feet. Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley frame the background, and the vast Salton Sea shimmers to the southeast. On the clearest days, keen eyes will spot Signal Mountain in Mexico, more than 90 miles away. Temperatures are always fairly moderate at Keys View, because its elevation is well above 5,000 feet. A short paved trail leads from the parking lot. More ambitious hikers can follow the path to neighboring Inspiration Peak, which offers all the same views but much less company.

Stargazing

On moonless nights, almost any spot in Joshua Tree is good for stargazing. The park’s jet-black skies are often clear thanks to the desert’s low humidity and distance from light-polluting cities. Visitors can take advantage of ranger-led night sky programs, typically offered on spring weekends, and just outside the park’s Twentynine Palms entrance is Sky’s the Limit, a nonprofit observatory and nature center that offers public observing sessions almost every Saturday night. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and telescopes, but if you don’t have any, another stargazer will most likely be happy to share.

Adapted excerpt taken from “150 Nature Hot Spots in California” by Ann Marie Brown, with permission from Firefly Books.