Flamborough-Dundas Sabres minor atom AA make OMHA Finals

The minor atom AA Flamborough-Dundas Sabres have earned a berth in the OMHA Finals with a solid three-game sweep of the Burlington Eagles which wrapped up Feb. 26.

They will face the winner of Georgina and Northumberland, currently tied at two games apiece, in the OMHA Final. The last AA Sabres team to win an OMHA Championship was over 20 years ago.

Under the tutelage of head coach Shawn Brenn, the Sabres have been working hard all year with one goal in mind — to bring home an OMHA Championship to Flamborough-Dundas.

The team finished the regular season with a record of 22-1-5, and the only loss was to the Burlington Eagles. The Sabres worked hard over the season, constantly improving skills and team play, but stepped it up another level once the OMHA playoffs started.

The team went undefeated through the OMHA preliminaries with a record of 8-0. By winning their playoff pool, they qualified for the OMHA quarter-finals.

In the quarter-finals, the Flamborough-Dundas Sabres faced a spirited contender in the Niagara Falls Flyers. It was a heated and aggressive series, but the skills, passing and superb team play of the Sabres led the way in a 3-1 series win.

That booked the Sabres a ticket to the semifinals, where they faced off against the Burlington Eagles — a team the Sabres had only faced once in the regular season — and suffered their lone regular season loss.

The Sabres again stepped up their play with a singular focus under Brenn, utterly dominated the Eagles in a three-game sweep. The Sabres executed with excellence and dominated all aspects of play, with strong backchecking, cagey defensive work and goaltending that the Eagles could not match.

Not only did the Sabres sweep the series, the Eagles were shut out completely as the Sabres took 6-0, 3-0 and 2-0 wins.

However, it is not all about hockey for the Sabres. The team recently volunteered several hours with the Food for Life charity spending their effort and time sorting and getting food ready for sharing across the Halton and Hamilton region. Food For Life helps more than 18,000 people struggling with hunger each month.