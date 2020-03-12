VIDEO: Budding Waterdown singer-songwriter wants to inspire people with his music

Eric Clapton once wrote, “It's only in my dreams that I can change the world.”

Waterdown singer-songwriter Dylan Laliberte, 16, is hoping to turn those dreams Clapton once wrote about into a reality.

“I’m just really passionate about music,” said Laliberte, keen on impacting people with his music and lyrics. “I want to help people out with my music, inspire people.”

The teenage music man said he started singing since he could talk and would often sing himself to sleep. At age 10 he started taking lessons and performing. Earlier this year, he posted a video to the Internet of himself doing a cover of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car. Within hours it had garnered hundreds of views.