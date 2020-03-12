VIDEO: Budding Waterdown singer-songwriter wants to inspire people with his music

Eric Clapton once wrote, “It's only in my dreams that I can change the world.”
Waterdown singer-songwriter Dylan Laliberte, 16, is hoping to turn those dreams Clapton once wrote about into a reality.
“I’m just really passionate about music,” said Laliberte, keen on impacting people with his music and lyrics. “I want to help people out with my music, inspire people.”
The teenage music man said he started singing since he could talk and would often sing himself to sleep. At age 10 he started taking lessons and performing. Earlier this year, he posted a video to the Internet of himself doing a cover of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car. Within hours it had garnered hundreds of views.
Laliberte was surprised by the positive response from viewers. When he initially started his YouTube channel, he expected to get less than a dozen views per video and maybe a like “if I’m lucky.”
“I got 100 views in the first hour, it was just astonishing,” he said, adding that when he posted his video to Facebook, social engagement on his post shot up, with people hitting the share and like buttons.
When he’s not strumming chords or tickling the ivories, Laliberte is focused on song writing, a meticulous process for the budding artist.
“I always want to make sure I’m writing the best I can,” he said.
Laliberte is currently working on covers, including songs by Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendez and even Beyoncé. While he’s working on learning how to read tablature, he learns to play songs by ear.
“I don’t know any music theory. That’s never really clicked with me,” said the self-taught musician. “I just listen to music and I just figure it out from there.”
As for penning lyrics, Laliberte acknowledged that inspiration can strike at any moment.
“Usually, I’ll just sit down with a notebook and write songs,” he said. “Sometimes, they’ll just be inspirations or thoughts…or people will say things and it will spark inspiration.”
Since popping on to the local music scene, Laliberte had performed at Copper Kettle Café’s coffee house event and was the guest performer at events in Hamilton, where he’s even landed some paid gigs.
“I just want to share my music with as many people as possible,” said Laliberte. “I see all these artists, how they touch people and how they change lives, I want to be one of those artists who inspire other people to do things.”
To hear Laliberte perform, check out his YouTube channel (Dylan Laliberte) or follow him on Instagram @dylanlalibertee.
