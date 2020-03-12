Raptors 905 remaining games suspended during coronavirus pandemic

Remaining Raptors 905 games for the 2019-20 NBA G League season are on hiatus after the league suspended the season as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was announced early Thursday, March 12 morning following a similar course of action the NBA took late Wednesday night after it was revealed Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Reports indicate teammate Donovan Mitchell has since tested positive as well.

Raptors 905 had seven games remaining in the season, four of them at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga on March 19, 21, 24 and 26.

The Toronto Raptors, Raptors 905's parent club, were the last team to visit the Jazz on Monday, March 9. The Raptors issued a statement Thursday, saying its players, coaches and travelling staff from that game have been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

The team said those individuals have been tested for the virus and they're awaiting results. One of the Raptors who made the trip to Utah was Stanley Johnson, who didn't play against the Jazz, but went on to play in Raptors 905's last game against the College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday night.

No decision has been made yet in regards to upcoming games for the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads, who also play out of the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

On Thursday, the Canadian Hockey League released a statement saying CHL president Dan MacKenzie will be meeting with the commissioners of the OHL, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League later in the day "to evaluate next steps for the league and teams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."