'I am extremely proud of our Brock community': Mayor Bath-Hadden

BROCK -- Brock Mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden is applauding the community and her staff as the township grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The township posted a message online from the Brock mayor on March 19, where she outlined the actions taken by the municipality and thanked residents and businesses for their patience and help in the fight against COVID-19.

“I would like to thank all the businesses in our community who have stepped up to the plate in these hard times, especially those who are working hard to ensure shelves are stocked of essentials for our residents,” wrote the mayor.

“I also want to commend all the businesses in our community who are now opening their doors early for our residents 65-and-older as well as for those who have a compromised immune system. I would also like to give a thank you to all businesses that are now providing delivery service,” she continued. “Also, to our eating establishments, thank you for your commitment to continue to provide take-out service to our residents. To all of our residents who have stepped up to provide porch drop-off for those whom are self isolating, thank you.

“I am extremely proud of our Brock community.”

In a global-wide effort to halt the spread of the virus, Brock has taken the unprecedented step of cancelling all township recreational programs until further notice and has also shuttered all township facilities, including the municipal administration building and libraries. Township staff will continue to serve residents via email and phone. Residents may use a drop-box at the front of the municipal office at 1 Cameron St. East in Cannington.

As well, all township-appointed advisory committees and boards have been cancelled until further notice. The public meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled.

Updates on any emergency meetings will be communicated via the township’s website and social media.

“These operational decisions are never made lightly and were made to help keep the health and safety of our community in mind,” said Mayor Bath-Hadden. “We continue to hear the importance of social distancing and flattening the curve. With these changes, we are trying to help limit the opportunity for the virus to spread.”

She also offered kudos to municipal staff.