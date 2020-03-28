Two metres apart: Friends and family of Carlisle couple celebrate 50 years of love

The coronavirus pandemic wasn’t going to stop one Carlisle couple from marking a special milestone.

Mary and Peter Widhagen were set to celebrate 50 years of love and togetherness this month, at Carlisle Country Club, with friends and family — including some who planned to travel from Holland. But when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, trips were cancelled and plans for a different kind of celebration started to take shape.

“We didn’t want the day to go by without recognizing 50 years,” said their daughter, Angela Watson. “We made all the decorations. We had bought them new outfits — a new suit for dad — and so we thought we’d do the best we can with what we have.”

The celebration was moved to the couple’s garage. Balloons, streamers and other decorations were installed. Signs were created and placed at the front of the Carlisle property, where community residents, family members and friends could drive by and honk for the lovebirds.

And the couple, sporting matching gold tiaras, waved and greeted loved ones and well-wishers — from a safe distance.

“I feel great, the best day of my life,” said Mary.

The festivities featured 10 people, all standing as far as they could from one another in an effort to maintain safe social distancing practices. For the most part, the event was a “smile and wave” affair. Others marked the special occasion by sending flowers or making phone calls to offer well wishes.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic here and around the globe isn’t lost on the couple and their family on their special day. It has weighed heavily on Watson’s mind, but the Wildhagen’s daughter felt strongly that life and love was deserving of a celebration.

And with everyone cooped up in their home heeding public health advice, Watson wanted to offer people an opportunity to get out of the house — even if just for a few minutes.

“Even if you can stand two metres apart and just see some happiness, I think it’ll carry people through the next little bit,” said Watson.