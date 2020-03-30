'Positive vibes': Flamborough makes some noise for health-care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

The sounds of cheering, pots banging and clapping can be heard from Italy to Spain, France and beyond as residents take to their balconies, porches and front doors every evening to show their appreciation for health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Flamborough is making some noise for those working on the frontline of this pandemic.

“It seems to be the community’s getting a little bit more aware of it and it sounds like people are trying to get out,” said Sandra Shewchuk.

At 7:30 p.m., Shewchuk and her daughter Abby, 8, stand outside their door and bang pots as a show of appreciation for the doctors, nurses, personal support workers and others working in the health-care field.

“The health-care workers, the frontline workers, they're leaving their homes, they're leaving their families to take a risk and to help our societies,” she said. “I thought two minutes of our time to go and make some noise... it’s nothing.”

The initiative started in Spain and Italy and quickly caught on in countries like Denmark, South America and the United Kingdom. The movement was picked up across the Atlantic Ocean last week, when the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario sent out a call for cheers provincewide starting on March 19 and invited everyone to join in and be as loud as they can every evening until the battle against COVID-19 is over.

It's part of the association's #TogetherWeCanDoIt campaign, said Marilyn Harrison, who works as a nurse.

Harrison, who alongside her husband, head outside to make some noise every evening also take the opportunity to check in with their neighbours — from a distance.

“After several very long days at work and with changing things happening in our world every day, each day becomes a little bit more stressful,” Harrison said, describing the campaign as an outlet and stress relief.

Meghan Lowry-Freitag is in awe of the frontline healthcare workers after witnessing first-hand their dedication after attending McMaster Children's Hospital for a non-coronavirus related visit with her daughter.