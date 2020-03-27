Upcoming St. Lucia golf course has Canadian links

MacDonald — who later became premier of Nova Scotia — was looking for bright, young entrepreneurs to bring business ideas to his impoverished town. That’s why he attended the banquet hosted by the Young Presidents Organization.

Cowan-Dewar was a YPO member and attended the banquet looking for potential sites to create an award-winning golf course. It became the perfect marriage.

When Cowan-Dewar showed the photos to Mike Keiser, an American billionaire and golf course developer, he soon had a partner in creating his dream course.

Keiser earned his money by creating greeting cards on recycled paper.

The two golf courses they opened on Cape Breton are now ranked by Golf Digest magazine as the 11th best in the world — Cabot Cliffs — and tied for 35th best in the world — Cabot Links.

The partners are hoping for a similar rating for Cabot Point in St. Lucia in the Caribbean, where golf is played year round. It will have a similar resort and golf village to the ones found at Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links.

It will be a public course — just like the two Nova Scotia courses — with no private members.

Cowan-Dewar expects his new golf course and resort will generate 1,000 jobs when it opens on the West Indies island, which has 160,000 people occupying 617 square kilometres of land — about one-fifth the size of Rhode Island, America’s smallest state.

He said 90 per cent of the golfers that played Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links last year came from outside of the Maritimes. “2019 was a record year for us at Cabot — we welcomed guests from every province and territory and nearly all of the 50 states,” said Cowan-Dewar, who was recently appointed chairman of Destination Canada, a government body designated to attract international visitors to Canada.

The two Nova Scotia courses are built above abandoned coal mines in Inverness on the west side of Cape Breton Island overlooking the Gulf of St. Lawrence. The population of the rural beach town grew by 2.2 per cent to 1,248 people between 2011 and 2016, driven mostly by new tourism jobs associated with the golf courses.

The two courses employ more than 500 locals, he said. No golf carts are used at Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs, creating lots of caddying jobs, but a golf cart can be made available for golfers with medical needs.

The coal mines were owned by Sir William Mackenzie, a Peterborough-born railway builder. He built a railway from Inverness to Port Hawkesbury to export coal.

He also built a trans-Canada railway from Vancouver to Inverness called the Canadian Northern Railway, but it ran into financial troubles in the 1920s and the Canadian government, which had backed its bonds, amalgamated it and the Grand Trunk Railway, into the Canadian National Railway.

A 1.5-kilometre warm, shallow, sand beach stretches along one side of the town and a boardwalk separates the beach from the golf links. All 36 holes at Cabot Links, designed by Rod Whitman, have ocean views. A couple of kilometres north of Cabot Links is Cabot Cliffs, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.

Highway 19 runs through town and becomes part of the Cabot Trail, one of the world’s most scenic drives, as it cuts through Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Both Cabot golf courses include a residential portion with upscale homes overlooking the links and the sea coast that are for sale and for rent. Travel & Leisure Magazine has labelled Cape Breton the top island destination in the continental U.S. and Canada.

