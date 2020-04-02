Pharmacists on front-lines of coronavirus fight

UXBRIDGE — For pharmacist Hank Parsaniya, owner of Trail Capital IDA Uxbridge, keeping himself and customers safe is his top concern, but definitely not the only one.

“As pharmacists, unfortunately we don’t have the luxury of working from home, so it’s been interesting,” he said, noting he usually encourages walk-in traffic but has been trying to discourage it in the wake of the pandemic.

“Every time someone comes in the pharmacy we’re running behind them, trying to sanitize everything they touch – it’s a whole new extreme. We’re trying to do car drop-offs and delivery wherever possible.”

From working with distributors to discourage hoarding of medications to searching out hard-to-find stock items such as hand sanitizer to working on the supply chain issues for protective gear such as masks, the pandemic poses many challenges for pharmacists.

“We’re all in the same boat; we are getting supplies, but first they’re trying to supply hospitals and long-term care homes,” Parsaniya explained. “And that’s the same for personal protective equipment such as masks – we are hoping to get those soon for pharmacists.”

When it comes to finances, newer independent pharmacies such as Trail Capital are being hit hard by isolation measures.

“There’s a lot of emotional stress. What happens for new independent pharmacies is they take a harder hit – think of pharmacies like a bottle of wine, the older the better,” he explained, noting many of his pharmacist friends are in the same boat.

“There’s a lot of sleepless nights thinking about what will happen. Everyone is very, very worried about what happens if they catch the virus, which is inevitable when you’re on the front lines. It’s going to happen someday for sure.”

Despite the challenges, Parsaniya said he’s seen a lot of positives as well.

“I have received so many thank yous in the last two weeks, more than I have in the six months we’ve been open,” he said, noting he has raised almost $170 for Cam’s Kids after he offered a case of hand sanitizer bottles free to high-risk residents and most chose to pay instead.