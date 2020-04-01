Surprise! Whitby teacher plays bagpipes outside local retirement home

DURHAM — A Whitby teacher recently put his bagpipe skills to good use, entertaining the staff and residents of a local retirement home — while physical distancing, of course.

“I thought it would be nice to pop by and lift their spirits during such a difficult time,” says Dave McGonigal, a Grade 4 teacher at Williamsburg P.S. in Whitby.

Last week, he walked the perimeter of the Village of Taunton Mills retirement home in Whitby, while giving a surprise performance.

McGonigal has been playing bagpipes for about 40 years and performs every year at his school’s Remembrance Day assembly.