Flamborough churches keep the faith during coronavirus crisis

As uncertainty spreads as fast as COVID-19, many Flamborough residents are turning to their faith for support. But with churches closed to slow the spread of the virus, leaders are exploring alternative options to deliver the message of hope and love to parishioners.

“We are now pre-recording our Sunday services and it has allowed us to be more creative, which is nice,” said Pastor Bill Thornton of Flamborough Baptist Church.

Thanks to technology, faith leaders in the Flamborough community have been able to connect with members of their congregation, said Thornton. They do so through email, phone or video conferencing “to just talk to them and pray with them.”

At West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, interim moderator Rev. Emma Duncan and Rev. Dr. Ian McPhee are connecting with others in as many ways as possible. They are using social media and communication platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube as a way to deliver sermons and stay attached with each other.

Although it has been a positive experience so far, there have been some challenges, too, namely with older members of the congregation.

Duncan explained that their membership runs the gamut from young families with children to seniors in long-term care homes, where no guests are allowed to visit at this time.

“Everybody is anxious and afraid,” she said.

In Sheffield and Rockton, United Church Minister Gavin Williams is keeping in touch with his congregation via email. His communications feature announcements about the churches and offer suggestions on how people can stay in touch. They also include a daily devotional reading.

“We’re doing a piece of it each day and then how it speaks to our current situation and with a prayer and a song choice for the day,” said Williams, adding the churches are also posting a sermon on YouTube every Sunday.

For those who don’t have email, volunteers print the reading material and deliver it to people’s homes.