Flamborough churches keep the faith during coronavirus crisis

As uncertainty spreads as fast as COVID-19, many Flamborough residents are turning to their faith for support. But with churches closed to slow the spread of the virus, leaders are exploring alternative options to deliver the message of hope and love to parishioners.
“We are now pre-recording our Sunday services and it has allowed us to be more creative, which is nice,” said Pastor Bill Thornton of Flamborough Baptist Church.
Thanks to technology, faith leaders in the Flamborough community have been able to connect with members of their congregation, said Thornton. They do so through email, phone or video conferencing “to just talk to them and pray with them.”
At West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, interim moderator Rev. Emma Duncan and Rev. Dr. Ian McPhee are connecting with others in as many ways as possible. They are using social media and communication platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube as a way to deliver sermons and stay attached with each other.
Although it has been a positive experience so far, there have been some challenges, too, namely with older members of the congregation.
Duncan explained that their membership runs the gamut from young families with children to seniors in long-term care homes, where no guests are allowed to visit at this time.
“Everybody is anxious and afraid,” she said.
In Sheffield and Rockton, United Church Minister Gavin Williams is keeping in touch with his congregation via email. His communications feature announcements about the churches and offer suggestions on how people can stay in touch. They also include a daily devotional reading.
“We’re doing a piece of it each day and then how it speaks to our current situation and with a prayer and a song choice for the day,” said Williams, adding the churches are also posting a sermon on YouTube every Sunday.
For those who don’t have email, volunteers print the reading material and deliver it to people’s homes.
Duncan, who also serves as Minister at Knox Presbyterian Church in Burlington, stressed the importance of people’s faith in times of crisis.
“People are looking for that spiritual connection and so we’re trying to feed that hunger in whatever way we can, kind of connecting with people so that they don’t feel that they’re alone,” she said.
According to Thornton, the church community has come together to look after one another — especially the most vulnerable among them.
“People on their own have been thoughtful to drop off little care packages for our shut-ins, whatever that means — muffins, cards, flowers so that’s been happening more spontaneously, which is nice,” he said.
Physically distancing has been particularly hard on members of the West Flamboro church community because of the love within it, said Duncan.
“We all want to just give each other a hug and we can’t,” she said.
Williams said his congregations are also struggling coping with the lack of physical interaction.
“They’re used to shaking someone’s hand and hugging people and seeing people all the time and now they’re supposed to hole up in their houses,” he said. “We can get as creative as we want but it’s not going to replace what human beings really need.”
And that’s where faith comes in.
“The faith communities, no matter what the faith, they provide hope, they provide comfort,” said Duncan.
As uncertainty spreads as fast as COVID-19, many Flamborough residents are turning to their faith for support. But with churches closed to slow the spread of the virus, leaders are exploring alternative options to deliver the message of hope and love to parishioners.
“We are now pre-recording our Sunday services and it has allowed us to be more creative, which is nice,” said Pastor Bill Thornton of Flamborough Baptist Church.
Thanks to technology, faith leaders in the Flamborough community have been able to connect with members of their congregation, said Thornton. They do so through email, phone or video conferencing “to just talk to them and pray with them.”
At West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, interim moderator Rev. Emma Duncan and Rev. Dr. Ian McPhee are connecting with others in as many ways as possible. They are using social media and communication platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube as a way to deliver sermons and stay attached with each other.
Although it has been a positive experience so far, there have been some challenges, too, namely with older members of the congregation.
Duncan explained that their membership runs the gamut from young families with children to seniors in long-term care homes, where no guests are allowed to visit at this time.
“Everybody is anxious and afraid,” she said.
In Sheffield and Rockton, United Church Minister Gavin Williams is keeping in touch with his congregation via email. His communications feature announcements about the churches and offer suggestions on how people can stay in touch. They also include a daily devotional reading.
“We’re doing a piece of it each day and then how it speaks to our current situation and with a prayer and a song choice for the day,” said Williams, adding the churches are also posting a sermon on YouTube every Sunday.
For those who don’t have email, volunteers print the reading material and deliver it to people’s homes.
Duncan, who also serves as Minister at Knox Presbyterian Church in Burlington, stressed the importance of people’s faith in times of crisis.
“People are looking for that spiritual connection and so we’re trying to feed that hunger in whatever way we can, kind of connecting with people so that they don’t feel that they’re alone,” she said.
According to Thornton, the church community has come together to look after one another — especially the most vulnerable among them.
“People on their own have been thoughtful to drop off little care packages for our shut-ins, whatever that means — muffins, cards, flowers so that’s been happening more spontaneously, which is nice,” he said.
Physically distancing has been particularly hard on members of the West Flamboro church community because of the love within it, said Duncan.
“We all want to just give each other a hug and we can’t,” she said.
Williams said his congregations are also struggling coping with the lack of physical interaction.
“They’re used to shaking someone’s hand and hugging people and seeing people all the time and now they’re supposed to hole up in their houses,” he said. “We can get as creative as we want but it’s not going to replace what human beings really need.”
And that’s where faith comes in.
“The faith communities, no matter what the faith, they provide hope, they provide comfort,” said Duncan.
As uncertainty spreads as fast as COVID-19, many Flamborough residents are turning to their faith for support. But with churches closed to slow the spread of the virus, leaders are exploring alternative options to deliver the message of hope and love to parishioners.
“We are now pre-recording our Sunday services and it has allowed us to be more creative, which is nice,” said Pastor Bill Thornton of Flamborough Baptist Church.
Thanks to technology, faith leaders in the Flamborough community have been able to connect with members of their congregation, said Thornton. They do so through email, phone or video conferencing “to just talk to them and pray with them.”
At West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, interim moderator Rev. Emma Duncan and Rev. Dr. Ian McPhee are connecting with others in as many ways as possible. They are using social media and communication platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube as a way to deliver sermons and stay attached with each other.
Although it has been a positive experience so far, there have been some challenges, too, namely with older members of the congregation.
Duncan explained that their membership runs the gamut from young families with children to seniors in long-term care homes, where no guests are allowed to visit at this time.
“Everybody is anxious and afraid,” she said.
In Sheffield and Rockton, United Church Minister Gavin Williams is keeping in touch with his congregation via email. His communications feature announcements about the churches and offer suggestions on how people can stay in touch. They also include a daily devotional reading.
“We’re doing a piece of it each day and then how it speaks to our current situation and with a prayer and a song choice for the day,” said Williams, adding the churches are also posting a sermon on YouTube every Sunday.
For those who don’t have email, volunteers print the reading material and deliver it to people’s homes.
Duncan, who also serves as Minister at Knox Presbyterian Church in Burlington, stressed the importance of people’s faith in times of crisis.
“People are looking for that spiritual connection and so we’re trying to feed that hunger in whatever way we can, kind of connecting with people so that they don’t feel that they’re alone,” she said.
According to Thornton, the church community has come together to look after one another — especially the most vulnerable among them.
“People on their own have been thoughtful to drop off little care packages for our shut-ins, whatever that means — muffins, cards, flowers so that’s been happening more spontaneously, which is nice,” he said.
Physically distancing has been particularly hard on members of the West Flamboro church community because of the love within it, said Duncan.
“We all want to just give each other a hug and we can’t,” she said.
Williams said his congregations are also struggling coping with the lack of physical interaction.
“They’re used to shaking someone’s hand and hugging people and seeing people all the time and now they’re supposed to hole up in their houses,” he said. “We can get as creative as we want but it’s not going to replace what human beings really need.”
And that’s where faith comes in.
“The faith communities, no matter what the faith, they provide hope, they provide comfort,” said Duncan.