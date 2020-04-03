WDHS Museum looking for stories from the Liberation of Holland

Despite schools across Ontario being suspended until at least May due to COVID-19, the Waterdown District High School Museum of History is still planning its spring exhibits – but for an online format.

WDHS history teacher Rob Flosman said students are continuing work on their exhibits for what is likely to be a digital museum. As a result, he is appealing to the Flamborough community to share stories of their family members who participated in the Liberation of Holland.

2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation, which was spearheaded by Canadian soldiers, and Flosman said the museum would like to mark the occasion with an exhibit featuring the stories of local service members who liberated Holland.

“It would be great, while the kids are home, that they would get the information and create this online resource for these heroes,” he said.

Flosman said the community element of the call for stories aligns perfectly with the curriculum.

“We would gather stories and they would create the write-up and create the banner,” he said, adding that the banners would not yet be published but would instead appear online.

“We will post them virtually, these stories, between May and June of this year,” he said. “To honour those veterans.”

In the long term, the plan, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion, is to have the soldier’s image and information included on banners that can be hung in businesses throughout the downtown core of Waterdown as part of this fall’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Eventually, Flosman said, they hope to hang the banners on lamp posts throughout the village.

“When the coast is clear, so to speak, we would then get these (banners) made.”

Down the road, Flosman said the museum will be expanding the project to other stories outside of the Liberation of Holland. But for the time being, stories to mark the 75th anniversary should be sent to Flosman, who will then assign the soldier or nurse to a student.