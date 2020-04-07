Creating community from a distance in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE — Residents in Zephyr are staying connected with a variety of community initiatives.

As physical distancing continues, residents are working to stay connected through small gestures such as turning Christmas lights on to bring cheer, and putting teddy bears in windows for children to find on walks and car rides.

“We’re all in this together and we need to support each other from a distance and we have to find creative ways to do that since we can’t go visiting or anything like that,” said resident Teresa Sedore, who has turned her Christmas lights on and placed a number of teddy bears in her window.

“It’s up to us to put that best foot forward. It’s part of why I love living in a small community, we support each other to the best of our ability.”