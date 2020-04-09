North American stock markets continue rally

Materials rose 6.9 per cent as shares of Seabridge Gold Inc., Silvercorp Metals Inc. and B2Gold Corp. each surged by at least 12.5 per cent on higher gold prices.

The June gold contract was up US$68.50 or four per cent in a day to US$1,752.80 an ounce. That's the highest level since late 2012. The May copper contract was essentially flat at US$2.26 a pound.

Investors have turned to gold as a hedge against inflation that may stem from massive stimulus from the Fed and the U.S. government, which is going to run trillions of dollars in deficits.

Consumer discretionary was pushed up nearly four per cent by a 26 per cent recovery by MTY Food Group Inc., 12.1 per cent by Spin Master Corp. and 11.7 per cent by BRP Inc.

A nearly 15 per cent gain by Bausch Health Companies Inc. offset a 4.7 per cent loss by cannabis producer Cronos Group Inc. to help the health care sector.

Consumer staples lost the most on the day with Empire Company Ltd. down 6.2 per cent.

Lower crude oil prices pushed down the energy sector as shares of MEG Energy Corp. lost 9.2 per cent and Baytex Energy Corp. was seven per cent lower.

The May crude contract was down US$2.33 at US$22.76 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.73 per mmBTU.

Despite an early rally, crude oil prices fell over uncertainty about a production cut by OPEC and Russia.

"It's taken a little bit of the wind out of sails of the broader equity markets and so it's resulted in a bit of a selloff here this afternoon," Archibald said.

An agreement reached by the cartel will see it cut supply by 10 million barrels per day for May and June, eight million barrels from July to December and by six million barrels until next April.

Part of this deal hinges on North American countries cutting their own output with G20 energy ministers meeting Friday.

Prices could rise on Monday if there is a large agreement from a number of G20 countries to limit supply in the face of 25 million to 35 million barrels of lost daily demand because of the economic shutdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Sure, you can absolutely see energy prices move back into the US$30 level. But that's going to require confidence from the marketplace that there is a long-term arrangement, something longer than just three months to reduce supply."

North American stock markets have recovered more than half the losses since hitting record highs in February. The TSX is up 26 per cent from its March 23 low and is 21 per cent off its peak levels.

Markets should eventually set new record highs but they tend not to move in straight lines, said Archibald.

While markets may have hit their bottoms, it's still possible they will fall again from current levels. Much will depend on how quickly the economy reopens and people get back to work in the face of COVID-19.

"It would be unlikely that we would go back and test the low. But the longer that the cases continue to stay elevated and the longer the potential for the economy to be shut, then in my mind, the greater the likelihood is that we would maybe come back somewhere around that 2,200 level (on the S&P 500) or even potentially lower."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MEG, TSX:BTE, TSX:MTY, TSX:TOY, TSX:DOO, TSX:EMP.A, TSX:BHC, TSX:CRON, TSX:SEA, TSX:SVM, TSX:BTO, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press