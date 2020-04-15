Uxbridge puts call out for medical volunteers

UXBRIDGE — In addition to collecting personal protective equipment (PPE), Uxbridge area physicians are also putting the call out for medical volunteers should local coronavirus cases surge.

In their latest coronavirus update, Dr. Carlye Jensen and Dr. Jennifer Wilson, chief of staff at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital and president of the Uxbridge Health Centre, respectively, noted that while local cases remain fairly low, at 10 confirmed positive cases, they continue to prepare for a potential surge.

“While we’re encouraged by the local results, it’s not a time for any of us to get complacent,” Dr. Wilson said. “Should we get into a surge situation where we need extra help, we started collecting the names of medical and non-medical volunteers to get a sense of who is local and who would be willing to help. We’re hoping that won’t be necessary, but we choose to have a mindset to prepare for the worst-case scenario and then hope and pray we don’t find ourselves in it.”

Wilson noted that although many may be getting tired of self-isolating, it is critical people maintain physical distancing measures.

“We need to continue doing what we’re doing because it’s working,” Dr. Wilson said, noting residents should continue staying at home, practising physical distancing, washing hands frequently and not touching their face.

“We need to keep doing that until it’s crystal clear from our authorities that we can start relaxing these measures and we’re just not there at this moment in time. It is tough, we all know people are starting to get antsy being cooped up, but now is not the time to relax.”

Despite the ongoing physical distancing measures, Dr. Wilson said there are heartwarming moments in the midst of all the anxiety, from Alberta donating a massive quantity of PPE to Ontario, to local residents painting rocks and leaving them at the hospital as a thank you to local health-care workers.

“These heartwarming moments are important,” Dr. Wilson said, noting hospital physicians have enjoyed seeing the rocks collect outside the hospital. “Uxbridge is a special community, but people are really rising up to show they support each other.”

To donate PPE or sign up as a volunteer visit www.saintpauls.ca/covid-response.