North American stocks down, loonie falls

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gave up some of its recent gains as it fell in late-morning trading, hurt by losses in the key energy, financial and industrial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 331.01 points at 13,927.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 646.86 points at 23,302.90. The S&P 500 index was down 75.80 points at 2,770.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 144.80 points at 8,370.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.91 cents US, compared with an average of 71.92 cents US on Tuesday.