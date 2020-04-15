'There's an immediate need': Carlisle residents host drive for Flamborough Food Bank

Two Carlisle residents are doing their part to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they need your help.

Chasta Bradley and Samantha Forrest are organizing a food drive to keep the Flamborough Food Bank shelves well stocked as the Carlisle-based not-for-profit braces for a surge in new clients during these uncertain times.

“There is an immediate need to give, but also an ongoing need to contribute financially or by dropping off donations over the coming weeks and months,” said Bradley, adding the Flamborough Food Bank “is certain that the needs of the community will grow.”

A number of non-perishable items are most needed. They include boxed cereal, canned brown beans, vegetables, fruit and pasta, snacks like peanut-free granola bars, crackers and juice boxes, canned soups, stews and chili, and fruit beverages in one-litre containers.

The community is invited to drop off their donations this Saturday (April 18) between 9 and 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the food bank, located at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.). This will be a contactless drop-off point.

Bradley and Forrest have teamed up with Waterdown Collision to help facilitate food donation pickups for those unable to drop off their donation April 18. Residents who would like to arrange a pickup should contact Waterdown Collision by phone at 905-689-8262, text at 647-560-8391 or email at claims@waterdowncollision.com.

The Flamborough Food Bank also welcomes monetary donations. Cheques can be dropped off or mailed to the facility at 1432 Centre Rd., Carlisle, ON, L0R 1H1.

Donations can also be made electronically. E-transfers can be sent to flamborough1@hotmail.com. Donors are asked to follow up with an email with their full name and address for tax receipt purposes. Online donations can also be made directly on the food bank’s secure website at www.flamboroughfoodbank.com.

“In these times that we cannot gather, we can still give,” said Bradley, adding, “Residents are encouraged to give as they are able.”

The Flamborough Food Bank’s doors are still open and the local organization continues to feed families in need during the pandemic.