The one thing every airline needs to offer post-coronavirus

There’s no question that the future of airline travel in the post-coronavirus era is going to evolve.

Already, the spread of COVID-19 has forced numerous procedural changes as carriers tear up their playbook and, pardon the pun, wing it in the face of an unprecedented drop in demand for flights.

Numbers don’t lie. Based on the number of screenings at airports over the past three to four weeks, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has reported an almost 90 per cent drop in the number of passengers taking to the air.

So, presuming the virus dissipates over time, what is the one thing every airline needs to do to entice people back into the air?

Well, for starters, let’s say it’s the more immediate thing the industry needs to do.

And that is, it must ensure the public that the cabin is sanitized and there is the ability to maintain some sort of social distancing. The former should not be a problem; the latter will be more difficult.

Airlines have gone to great lengths to change the way they clean and sanitize aircraft, using fogging machines and just plain old-fashioned elbow grease to disinfect a plane. And, frankly, it was long overdue even before the onset of COVID-19.

The tightly confined space of an airplane cabin is a breeding ground for germs, mould and bacteria. If you’ve ever seen a passenger use a tissue and then put it in the seatback pocket, or, worse, change an infant’s diaper on the seat or the tray table, you know what we’re talking about.

It’s likely that the entire world will emerge from this pandemic with a greater view and appreciation for the idea of cleanliness, of washing their hands, of cleaning up their personal space. Nobody is going to get on an airplane, book a hotel room or go on a cruise unless they can be relatively assured their health can be protected. After all, airlines already do inspections of the plane itself right down to every bolt and rivet.

Why wouldn’t they be sure to protect your personal safety inside the plane as well?