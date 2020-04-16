Working from home in Flamborough? Share a selfie in your workspace

With so many of us working from home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Review is inviting residents to share photos of themselves in their workspace.
Whether you work from the dining room table, basement office or your big comfy couch, share your photos with us.
With so many of us working from home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Review is inviting residents to share photos of themselves in their workspace.
Whether you work from the dining room table, basement office or your big comfy couch, share your photos with us.
With so many of us working from home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Review is inviting residents to share photos of themselves in their workspace.
Whether you work from the dining room table, basement office or your big comfy couch, share your photos with us.