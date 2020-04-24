'I feel this terrible sense of urgency': Waterdown woman sews hundreds of coronavirus masks

As the community threads its way through uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, one Waterdown woman has been sewing up a storm making masks.

Sabine Atkins has been fielding ‘orders’ for masks from a number of ‘customers,’ including clinics and medical facilities in Hamilton and Brant County, a funeral home, front-line workers like nurses and paramedics, as well as flight attendants, friends, family and neighbours.

The avid sewer has been working 55-hour weeks to keep up with the demand. By April 13, she had already made more than 550 masks and expected to hit the 1,000 mark by April 17.

To say her sewing machine has gone into overdrive would be an understatement.

“I feel this terrible sense of urgency,” said Atkins, as she works to outfit people with masks.

Thankfully, Atkins hasn’t had to purchase any materials. Earlier in the year, she participated in the Boomerang Bag project, which saw volunteers sew and sell reusable shopping bags to support the Australian bush fire relief efforts.

She decided to save offcuts from that project — and she’s thankful she did.

“I’m going through all those scraps and finding the ones that are the right size and cutting them down to make really cool looking masks,” she said.

The Waterdown woman has also accepted donations of fabric, which she keeps in her garage for several days before bringing into her home.

The masks come in a variety of sizes, including larger ones to fit over N95 respirators. And Atkins has been fielding many requests for those from health-care workers, she said.