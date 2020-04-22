Five nights a week, this Durham mom with cancer doesn't need to worry about dinner

DURHAM — At a time when some of Durham’s most vulnerable families need help and connection the most, the pandemic has created barriers that even the most dedicated volunteer can’t cross.

That means organizations like Nanny Angel Network are finding new ways to support those who lean on them.

Under normal circumstances, the non-profit provides moms with cancer free, specialized child care for a few hours each week, including about a dozen families in Durham.

Those visits can’t happen right now, which is tough for moms like Bowmanville’s Valerie Janshon, a single mom to seven-year-old Adam, who has special needs.