North American markets drop as crude sinks

The May natural gas contract was down 10.3 cents at US$1.82 mmBTU.

Despite the fall in prices, energy was the second-best performer among the 11 major sectors on the TSX.

It fell 1.2 per cent, just behind materials, which lost less than a percentage point on lower metals prices.

The June gold contract was down US$23.40 at US$1,687.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down nearly nine cents at US$2.23 a pound.

Technology was the biggest loser on the day, falling 5.45 per cent as shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. dropped 9.2 per cent.

The heavyweight financials sector was down more than four per cent with Great-West Lifeco Inc. down 7.6 per cent and Canada's large banks losing between 3.5 and 4.5 per cent.

Efforts to flatten the curve in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19 means the path back to normalization will be slow, corporate earnings are going to remain depressed and some companies won't survive.

"Bankruptcies are going to be elevated, consumers are not going to be able to pay their credit cards to the same extent as they were, which means provisions for credit losses are going to go up and overall profitability in many financials is going to be deteriorated for some time," Jerusalim said.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 448.22 points or 3.1 per cent at 13,940.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 631.56 points at 23,018.88 for a two-day decrease of more than 1,200 points. The S&P 500 index was down 86.60 points at 2,736.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 297.50 points at 8,263.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.41 cents US, compared with an average of 70.99 cents US on Monday. Investors sought safety in the U.S. dollar which pushed it higher at the expense of the loonie and commodities.

Jerusalim said the positive news on the day was the human story as the global trend for virus infections in hot spots seems to have peaked, meaning the pace of growth has slowed.

"And that's beginning to change the dialogue to reopening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GWO, TSX:LSPD, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press