Parents urged to keep up kids' vaccinations

Ontario's school closures, for instance, have delayed school-based immunizations delivered by local public health units "until further notice," according to an email Tuesday from a health ministry spokeswoman.

Under normal circumstances, spring clinics would be underway right now to deliver the meningococcal conjugate, human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B vaccines to Grade 7 kids. Kids aged 14 to 16 are also required to get the three-in-one tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine under the province's Immunization of School Pupils Act.

The ministry said the closures themselves "help protect students until school-based immunizations resume" but there was no indication on when that might be.

Like Ontario, New Brunswick requires proof of up-to-date vaccinations for kids at daycare and school unless they are exempted for medical reasons or parental objection, while British Columbia requires parents to provide immunization records for enrolled students.

Broadly speaking, Robinson says there's more leeway for older children to push their immunization schedule, so it's safe for tweens and teens to delay their shots until classes resume. She adds that public health would likely make accommodations if the closures extend for a long time.

It's a different story for the primary series of vaccines given to infants at two-, four-, six- and 12-months-old — those should "absolutely not" be delayed, says Robinson.

Nonetheless, Dr. David White, a family physician in Toronto, is aware of some parents who have postponed those early shots.

"The parents are in charge. You can't force them to come in," says White.

"If they're putting it off, we want to make sure that they have some idea of when they are going to come in. Because sometimes it's a perception issue, which we try and address."

White says there is very low COVID-19 infection risk to families seeking a vaccine at his office, which has converted most visits to virtual ones.

The door to his clinic is locked, forcing visitors to enter one at a time. The waiting room chairs have been removed to reduce the number of surfaces to clean. Where possible, visitors are encouraged to wait in their car until notified by phone to enter, and then they head directly to a closed-door examining room.

In addition, he asks that only one parent accompany their child, that adults and older children wear a mask and that everyone wash their hands upon arrival.

"Personally I think it's safer coming to our office than going shopping," says White.

Robinson stresses the importance of infant vaccines that prevent bacterial meningitis, which is more common and more serious in young children than in older children.

"It gets super-important to not delay those immunizations, no matter what," says Robinson, who works at Stollery Children's Hospital.

Even the 18-month-old shot, which is meant to boost immunity to vaccines the child already has, should be given on time if possible, she advises.

"I wouldn't be horrified if people wanted to put it off for a month or two. However, I think we need to realize that this pandemic situation could go on for a long, long period of time."

The preschool immunization should ideally be given at age four but can be delayed until age 6, "if parents really want to," she adds.

"If it was my child I would get it right on time because I don't want them to be getting whooping cough, which is one of the most important things it prevents."

Vaccinating children does more than protect the child — it can also protect adults who can be infected by children, adds Morris.

He points to a vaccine given to babies at two-, four- and 12-months that protects them against streptococcus pneumoniae, which is the bacteria that causes pneumonia, bloodstream infections and brain infections.

"There's an indirect benefit to adults by immunizing children," he says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press