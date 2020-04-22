Canadians invited to take part in RCMP's #WearRedFriday

That favourite shirt of yours you bust out for Canada Day each year can be put to another use this Friday, as Canadians join in solidarity with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in mourning the tragic loss of one of their own.

The National Police Federation (NPF) is working with the RCMP, organizing events to mark a day of mourning in the wake of the tragic loss of Const. Heidi Stevenson and the other innocent victims killed in Nova Scotia on April 19.

Canadians from coast to coast are being asked to wear something red and share pictures, videos, and messages of support online using the hashtag #WearRedFriday this Friday, April 24.

“This was an unimaginably tragic event that underscores the very real risk that our RCMP members face when they go to work every day to protect our communities,” federation president Brian Sauvé said in a news release. “Our hope is that this small gesture will help unite Canadians in a show of support for the RCMP and the families of all the victims of this tragic event.”