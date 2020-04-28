Waterdown's Can We Help sessions offers tips and tricks at your fingertips

An information series is going virtual in the hopes of answering the community’s call for help.

Can We Help? monthly sessions, held at Knox Presbyterian Church before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the community to hunker down at home, will now be available at people's fingertips.

One of the initiative’s creators Brian Hall started pulling everyone together to launch a virtual version of the session after hearing from people who were looking for tips and tricks on a variety of topics.

Can We Help? started a few years ago and saw experts share their knowledge on a number of topics, including photography, gardening and technology.

Hall would like to see it continue during the pandemic and has reached out to Can We Help participants in the hopes that they will share information, including tips and tricks they have learned that could be shared with others in the group.

Since previous Can We Help sessions, including February’s on the use of cellphones, “people have learned some new things, picked up some simple things to do,” said Hall. “Technology has changed a little and we want to be able to use this time to send out these little communications to stay connected.”

Hall plans to send information, including a compilation of tips on a specific topic, regularly in the hopes of keeping people learning — and connected.

“We’re going through this particular crisis together and it’s during these times that I read in a book recently where there tends to be a need for common affection to unite use, to keep connecting and caring,” he said.

Those interested in joining the Can We Help? mailing list or for more information email b.hall@cogeco.ca or church.office@knoxwaterdown.ca.