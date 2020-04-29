Flamborough Dundas Soccer Club seeks nominations for memorial scholarship

There's still time to nominate youth for the Flamborough Dundas Soccer Club's annual memorial scholarship.

Established in 2018, the scholarship is a living legacy for young club members who have passed away. It recognizes both academic excellence and outstanding involvement in the Flamborough and Dundas communities.

A $500 award is presented annually to a male and female graduating high school student. Last year's Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Anthony Skerrett, a Dundas Valley Secondary School student. Sarah Brophy, of Waterdown District High School, was the female recipient.

The pair "exemplified all the qualities and virtues we strive to coach to our players," said the soccer club in a release.