Flamborough cartoonist brings 'Daycare Delinquents' to life

Their names are Boog, Kate, Daisy, Jack and Mertin, they are Daycare Delinquents creatively brought to life by 12-year-old Cullen Leeming, a cartoon artist in the making.

Taking inspiration from Peanuts creator Charles Schultz and Garfield’s Jim David, young Leeming has been keeping busy during the COVID-19 pandemic crafting colourful three-panel comic strips that will pop.

“I used to draw comic books but those took a while,” he said.

While he liked how the comic books came out, he preferred short and funny over long and action-packed.

Leeming started drawing about four years ago and according to his dad Craig, before the pandemic, he was busy with sports and school. Now forced to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, he has lots of time to create.

And it’s something he truly enjoys.

“I just love writing gags and things like that,” he said.

Each of the characters featured in his Daycare Delinquents comic strip have unique personalities and traits. Boog, said Leeming, is “gross,” while Mertin is a little nerdy. There’s an immense sense of perspective infused in each of the strips. Whenever the strip’s youth characters interact with an adult, the reader only ever sees legs or a bit of that adult character’s torso.

Leeming would be happy to land a weekly spot in a newspaper. However, ultimately, he wants to see his comics picked up by “as many papers” as possible.

