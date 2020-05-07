North American stocks open trading higher

TORONTO — North American stock markets started the trading day by moving higher, while the price of oil also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 181.68 points at 15,012.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 275.72 points at 23,940.36. The S&P 500 index was up 40.24 points at 2,888.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 119.78 points at 8,974.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.02 cents US compared with an average of 70.80 cents US on Wednesday.