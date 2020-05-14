Our Lady of Mount Carmel students participate in cross-country event at a distance

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School students are taking the COVID-19 pandemic in stride.

With the Catholic Youth Organization bi-annual cross-country run officially cancelled due to COVID-19, students at the Carlisle school were encouraged to walk, run or cycle 2.3 kilometres on their own but together — in spirit.

“From a teacher’s perspective, it’s what they needed,” said Grade 8 teacher Philip Daly of the May 5 event.

The virtual school-wide run was the brainchild of student Alexandra Nicholson, 14, who was originally going to go out and run the distance by herself.

“Then I thought, why not just ask the class?”

The response was overwhelming.

Daly was supportive of Nicholson’s idea from the start and helped expand the initiative to a school-wide challenge.

Students were tasked with creating their own course. They could take to their backyard, nearby trails or the road, so long as their parents consented.

In total, about half of the school’s pupils and staff participated with most wearing their OLMC uniform.

“It was just 10 to 15 minutes of physical activity so I just kind of found a [trail] where I normally walk my dogs and I just ran the course instead of walking it,” said Nicholson.