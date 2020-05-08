2020 Flamborough Paint Challenge goes virtual due to COVID-19

The 2020 Flamborough Paint Challenge has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new virtual challenge will take its place.

The fourth-annual five-kilometre powder paint obstacle course, which was slated to take place June 24 in Joe Sams Park, was cancelled April 16 as a proactive measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In its place, co-event co-ordinator Samantha McGregor said the youth-led team came up with the Create the Challenge virtual edition — which will see people create virtual challenges — and vie for $500.

“People can create some kind of virtual challenge that people can then participate in in June,” she said. “We based it off the ALS ice bucket challenge where we wanted people to come up with something (similar).”

McGregor said the challenge must feature paint in some way, and should promote youth mental health. Because the Flamborough Paint Challenge was created to build relationships and raise funds to support youth mental health, each team must be led by or include a young person.

“We decided that instead of us coming up with some kind of virtual challenge that the community would participate in on social media and in real life, we would open up the ‘create the challenge’ aspect to the entire community,” she said. “As far as what people can submit as their challenge idea, it’s completely open-ended.

“If they want to paint on their driveway, make a poster, paint rocks — the possibilities are endless.”

Until May 22, youth — by themselves or with a team — can register their idea and post it on social media with the hashtag #FPC2020. The Healthy Youth Network’s Youth Impact Team and youth from Voices Against Bullying will then decide on the winning entry, which will be announced June 1.

The 2020 Flamborough Paint Challenge Virtual Edition will begin June 2.

For more information or to register email info@healthyyouthnetwork.ca.