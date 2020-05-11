This 23-year-old student is more than $15,000 in debt, was laid off and has to buy groceries for her family. How can she gain control of her finances?

What she learned: Despite spending more, Janine says she did better with personal spends and only bought lunch once the past week at Subway. “My expenses are higher this week because I had to pay my tuition fees for my summer semester. Also, because of the pandemic, we try to stockpile on groceries, which is why we buy more in bulk.” An added cost? This weekend is Mother’s Day and also happens to be her father’s birthday, so she decided to order gifts off Indigo.

Due to COVID-19, Janine is also spending less money dining out and buying coffee because her university is closed. “I am trying to make more food at home, so I am taking this time to learn how to cook more and meal prep instead of ordering takeout, which is tempting,” she says. Another cost that has been cut? $130 that’s normally put toward a TTC monthly pass.

In the near future, Janine is unsure if she’ll be able to take part in her monthly summer trips with friends to Wasaga or Muskoka, which usually cost $100 to $200 per trip. Looking at her expenses last summer, between May to August, Janine says she spent around $1,000 in total for food, transportation and personal spending — something she will have a leg up on this year because of the closures.

Take-aways: “I learned that debt repayment is the number one priority for me.” With the help of the money coach, Janine will be taking any extra cash from her CERB to put toward her credit card. “I am also eligible for the RBC emergency relief fund, thus my monthly interest is halved for this month and my minimum payment is also deferred for now, but I will continue to pay down my credit card debt.”

A bigger takeaway? “This experience and reading Millennial Money made me realize that I should improve my financial literacy.” Janine says when she first applied to universities, she didn’t think much about what OSAP meant. “I didn’t think about all the expenses that came with university and the long-term implications it had on me financially. I think because most of my friends and classmates applied for OSAP, it made it normal.”

In hindsight, Janine wishes that she had taken a year off and worked enough to save for university. “For now, I know that I have to start thinking long-term, otherwise my debt situation will get worse.”

