TORONTO — Gains in the materials sector led Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while the energy sector also gained ground as the price of oil moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.94 points at 15,147.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.38 points at 24,270.37. The S&P 500 index was up 0.17 of a point at 2,930.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.61 points at 9,219.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.48 cents US compared with an average of 71.37 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up 99 cents at US$26.07 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down a nickel at nearly US$1.78 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$15.40 at US$1,713.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down about a penny at nearly US$2.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By The Canadian Press