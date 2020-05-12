TSX dips despite gains from commodities

TORONTO — North American stock markets lost ground on heightened concerns about the pace of economic reopenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 222.06 points at 14,881.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 457.21 points at 23,764.78. The S&P 500 index was down 60.20 points at 2,870.12, while the Nasdaq composite snapped a six-day winning streak by losing 189.79 points at 9,002.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.35 cents US compared with an average of 71.37 cents US on Monday.