Bison, birds and more in Alberta’s Beaver Hills Biosphere

Bison roam in the heart of the Beaver Hills Biosphere, which became a UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve in 2016. Bison, a species of great practical and spiritual significance to Indigenous people, almost faded from existence in the late 19th century. They were brought back from the brink in this very place.

The Beaver Hills Biosphere encompasses 1,572 square kilometres of wetlands, small lakes and streams near Edmonton. There are several federal and provincial protected areas within the Beaver Hills and a magnificent dark sky preserve. Here are a few of the highlights of this unique Canadian nature hot spot.