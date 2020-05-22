Nominate a COVID-19 hero and support Waterdown businesses

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserves special recognition?

The Waterdown Business Improvement Area and Rotary Club of Waterdown are seeking nominations for its Local Hero Shout Out program.

Designed to recognize those who have selflessly stepped up to help the community during these unprecedented and uncertain times, the program aims to shine a special light on residents and support local merchants by presenting “unsung heroes” with gift certificates to area businesses.

The Rotary Club, which wanted to roll out a special initiative, reached out to the Waterdown BIA, whose executive was working through a similar idea. When they connected, it clicked.

“From there on we just hatched it together and away it went,” said Garry Flood, the Rotary Club’s director of community service. “It was perfect timing.”

All nominees will be included on a Local Hero wall featured on the BIA and Rotary websites. Of those, 20 with the most unique stories will be selected to receive two $50 certificates to a BIA business of their choice, one of which they must gift to someone as a pay-it-forward endeavour.

So what are the groups looking for in nominees?

Just about anyone with a unique story, someone who may have put their own safety at risk to help the sick, less fortunate and more vulnerable. Someone who is selfless. And that includes just about anyone — from friends, neighbours and community leaders to health-care and essential workers, volunteers and Good Samaritans.

“We just want to make sure we nominate and recognize those people,” said Susan Pennie, executive director of the Waterdown BIA. “We’re encouraging everybody to take a look around and think about people that have had a big impact on them during the pandemic and nominate them.”

Nominees must live, work or volunteer in Waterdown or Flamborough.