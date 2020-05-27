TORONTO — Strength in the financial sector offset losses in the materials sector as Canada's main stock index moved higher in early trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.37 points at 15,161.49.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 345.12 points at 25,340.23. The S&P 500 index was up 22.12 points at 3,013.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.69 points at 9,313.53.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.65 cents US compared with an average of 72.44 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude contract was down US$1.80 at US$32.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.92 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1,693.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down five cents at US$2.36 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as strength in the financial sector couldn't offset broad-based weakness on the Toronto Stock Exchange led by the materials sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 139.58 points at 15,008.54.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 166.69 points at 25,161.80. The S&P 500 index was down 3.87 points at 2,987.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 122.55 points at 9,217.67.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.42 cents US compared with an average of 72.44 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude contract was down US$1.80 at US$32.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.92 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1,693.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down five cents at US$2.36 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as strength in the financial sector couldn't offset broad-based weakness on the Toronto Stock Exchange led by the materials sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 139.58 points at 15,008.54.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 166.69 points at 25,161.80. The S&P 500 index was down 3.87 points at 2,987.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 122.55 points at 9,217.67.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.42 cents US compared with an average of 72.44 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude contract was down US$1.80 at US$32.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.92 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1,693.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down five cents at US$2.36 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
By The Canadian Press