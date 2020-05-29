Financial sector weighs on Toronto market

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell in early trading as losses in the heavyweight financial sector offset gains by materials stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.98 points at 15,198.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.41 points at 25,327.23. The S&P 500 index was down 4.66 points at 3,025.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.99 points at 9,400.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.59 US compared with 72.65 cents US on Thursday.