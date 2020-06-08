Top 5 and more house and garden plants that are toxic to your dog

The gel from aloe vera leaves is rich with nutrients and can be topically applied to burns or scrapes to relieve pain, but it should never be ingested by people or pets as it can cause unpleasant symptoms such as nausea and indigestion, or even be fatally toxic if consumed in larger quantities. The plant contains anthraquinone glycosides which are purgatives (medications that encourage bowel movements). When ingested, the glycosides are metabolized, forming compounds that increase mucus production and water in the colon. This can result in vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms include depression, anorexia, changes in urine color, and rarely, tremors.

What do you do if you or your pet comes into contact with it?

If your pet has ingested aloe vera or you even suspect they have, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Or, according to the Ontario SPCA (https://ontariospca.ca/blog/poisoning-prevention-for-your-pet/) reach out to the American SPCA’s poison control hotline at 1-888-426-4435. A fee may apply but they could help you determine if what your pet has eaten is actually dangerous.

• Scientific Name: Hedera helix

• Also known as: Sweetheart ivy, Glacier ivy, Needlepoint ivy, Branching ivy

What is English Ivy?

English Ivy is an ornamental vine, found indoors and outdoors across North America, that is native to most of Europe and western Asia. It reproduces by seeds contained in black berry-like fruits.

How do you recognize it?

English Ivy is an evergreen climbing vine with waxy, dark green, white-veined leaves. There is also a verigated variety of the plant.

Where is it found?

English Ivy can be found indoors and outdoors. It is used as ground cover for filling in hard-to-plant spots in landscaping. English Ivy is often found in containers or baskets where its trailing vines can hang down. It is widely available from nurseries and is established in southern Ontario and southern British Columbia.

Why is it dangerous?

Family pets should not be allowed to eat English Ivy leaves. English Ivy contains saponins, which have caused poisoning in dogs, cats, cattle, sheep, and humans. Two chemicals in the sap can also cause severe contact dermatitis in sensitive humans. It is unlikely that humans would ingest the quantity required for illness. Cattle that ingested large quantities of the vines were ill for a few days. Humans who ingested the berries have shown symptoms, including coma. Dermatitis is rare but can be severe.

What do you do if you or your pet comes into contact with it?

Symptoms of ingestion include laboured breathing, coma, convulsions, and excitation. If you think that your animal is ill or may have ingested English Ivy, contact your local veterinarian or your 24-hour emergency poison hotline. Humans can consult the poison hotline as well. In Ontario, call 1-800-268-9017.

• Scientific Name: Philodendron

• Also Known As: Fiddle leaf, fruit salad plant, saddle leaf (and others, depending on variety)

• Where You'll Find It: Throughout Ontario

What is philodendron?

Philodendron is a popular climbing house plant that sports attractive, smooth and shiny leaves. There are hundreds of species of philodendron around the world. Originally a tropical plant, they have been transported to areas all around the world and found to flourish very well. They do well indoors and are hardy, a couple reasons why homeowners bring them inside their house for decorative purposes.

How do you recognize it?

The philodendron is characterized by its spadix, which is the stem encircled by the white portion which is known as the spathe. Some varieties have broad, long, split leaves while others have tear-dropped shaped foliage.

Where is it found?

Homeowners can purchase philodendron at any flower shop and any supermarket that sells plants, such as Walmart.

Why is it dangerous?

Philodendron is poisonous to cats and dogs. The first symptom is a burning sensation, meaning agitation, pawing at the face and mouth, drooling, foaming and coughing, which will only intensify if they ingested a significant amount. The result of philodendron poisoning can be convulsions, renal failure and coma.

What do you do if you come into contact with it?

If your pet has ingested philodendron, immediately contact your veterinarian. If attempting first aid at home, start with flushing your dog’s mouth out with water and giving it a source with calcium. When you call your vet, ask about administering an antihistamine to keep swelling down in less severe cases. In most instances, your pet health care professional will want to examine your dog to be on the safe side.

Chrysanthemum

Scientific Name: Chrysanthemum morifolium

Also known as: mums

What is a chrysanthemum?

Chrysanthemum may be beautiful to look at but don’t allow your dog to nibble on them. This perennial flower features green leaves and brightly coloured bulbs.

Why is it dangerous for dogs?

Chrysanthemums will cause all sorts of issues for Fido. According to wagwalking.com, this plant produces permethrin which is a natural insecticide used to control pests. It gets produced in various forms — liquid, powder and aerosol — and is used as insecticide sprays, roach and ant sprays, and fogging pesticides among other uses. Should a dog ingest part of the chrysanthemum, likely symptoms would be: drooling, coughing, vomiting, clearing of the throat, loss of appetite, shaking. The neuropoisoning brought on by munching on the chrysanthemum would also adversely affect the animal’s nervous system.

What to do if your dog eats chrysanthemum?

If you know your dog has taken in this plant, get them to your veterinarian or animal hospital as soon as possible. Treatments your vet might follow would include charcoal to help absorb the poison; muscle relaxants, IV fluids and anti-seizure drugs.

Additional plants dangerous to dogs

Keep an eye out for these additional plants your dog should avoid nibbling on:

• Tomato plant

• Ivy

• Amaryllis

• Gladiola

• Holly

• Daffodil

• Baby’s Breath

• Milkweed

• Azalea/Rhododendron

• Tulip

• Begonia

• Oleander

