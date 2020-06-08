Top 5 and more house and garden plants that are toxic to your dog

They may look beautiful and benign, but many plants commonly found in your home and garden are poisonous for dogs.
As any dog owner knows, many canines are notorious for digging in and nibbling house plants and gardens, so it's helpful to be educated on which plants can hurt your pet. Here's a rundown of some of the more harmful plants and what to do if your dog ingests them.
(P.S. Top 5 house and garden plants that are toxic for your cat)
What is aloe vera?
The aloe vera plant is an evergreen perennial of the succulent species. Its name comes from the Arabic word alloeh meaning ‘bitter and shiny substance’, and vera from the Latin word for ‘truth’.
How do you recognize it?
The plant itself does not have a stem that grows to about 60-100 centimeters in height. The leaves, green to grey-green in colour, are thick and quite plump. In the summertime, the aloe vera plant produces flowers that can be pink, yellow, orange or red. In Canada, aloe vera is a popular indoor houseplant as it is easy to care for and can be very useful.
Why is it dangerous?
The gel from aloe vera leaves is rich with nutrients and can be topically applied to burns or scrapes to relieve pain, but it should never be ingested by people or pets as it can cause unpleasant symptoms such as nausea and indigestion, or even be fatally toxic if consumed in larger quantities. The plant contains anthraquinone glycosides which are purgatives (medications that encourage bowel movements). When ingested, the glycosides are metabolized, forming compounds that increase mucus production and water in the colon. This can result in vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms include depression, anorexia, changes in urine color, and rarely, tremors.
What do you do if you or your pet comes into contact with it?
If your pet has ingested aloe vera or you even suspect they have, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Or, according to the Ontario SPCA (https://ontariospca.ca/blog/poisoning-prevention-for-your-pet/) reach out to the American SPCA’s poison control hotline at 1-888-426-4435. A fee may apply but they could help you determine if what your pet has eaten is actually dangerous.
• Scientific Name: Hedera helix
• Also known as: Sweetheart ivy, Glacier ivy, Needlepoint ivy, Branching ivy
What is English Ivy?
English Ivy is an ornamental vine, found indoors and outdoors across North America, that is native to most of Europe and western Asia. It reproduces by seeds contained in black berry-like fruits.
How do you recognize it?
English Ivy is an evergreen climbing vine with waxy, dark green, white-veined leaves. There is also a verigated variety of the plant.
Where is it found?
English Ivy can be found indoors and outdoors. It is used as ground cover for filling in hard-to-plant spots in landscaping. English Ivy is often found in containers or baskets where its trailing vines can hang down. It is widely available from nurseries and is established in southern Ontario and southern British Columbia.
Why is it dangerous?
Family pets should not be allowed to eat English Ivy leaves. English Ivy contains saponins, which have caused poisoning in dogs, cats, cattle, sheep, and humans. Two chemicals in the sap can also cause severe contact dermatitis in sensitive humans. It is unlikely that humans would ingest the quantity required for illness. Cattle that ingested large quantities of the vines were ill for a few days. Humans who ingested the berries have shown symptoms, including coma. Dermatitis is rare but can be severe.
What do you do if you or your pet comes into contact with it?
Symptoms of ingestion include laboured breathing, coma, convulsions, and excitation. If you think that your animal is ill or may have ingested English Ivy, contact your local veterinarian or your 24-hour emergency poison hotline. Humans can consult the poison hotline as well. In Ontario, call 1-800-268-9017.
• Scientific Name: Philodendron
• Also Known As: Fiddle leaf, fruit salad plant, saddle leaf (and others, depending on variety)
• Where You'll Find It: Throughout Ontario
Scientific Name: Chrysanthemum morifolium
Also known as: mums
What is a chrysanthemum?
Chrysanthemum may be beautiful to look at but don’t allow your dog to nibble on them. This perennial flower features green leaves and brightly coloured bulbs.
Why is it dangerous for dogs?
Chrysanthemums will cause all sorts of issues for Fido. According to wagwalking.com, this plant produces permethrin which is a natural insecticide used to control pests. It gets produced in various forms — liquid, powder and aerosol — and is used as insecticide sprays, roach and ant sprays, and fogging pesticides among other uses. Should a dog ingest part of the chrysanthemum, likely symptoms would be: drooling, coughing, vomiting, clearing of the throat, loss of appetite, shaking. The neuropoisoning brought on by munching on the chrysanthemum would also adversely affect the animal’s nervous system.
What to do if your dog eats chrysanthemum?
If you know your dog has taken in this plant, get them to your veterinarian or animal hospital as soon as possible. Treatments your vet might follow would include charcoal to help absorb the poison; muscle relaxants, IV fluids and anti-seizure drugs.
Keep an eye out for these additional plants your dog should avoid nibbling on:
• Tomato plant
• Ivy
• Amaryllis
• Gladiola
• Holly
• Daffodil
• Baby’s Breath
• Milkweed
• Azalea/Rhododendron
• Tulip
• Begonia
• Oleander
