Vasectomy ‘a pretty easy’ choice to make, says Hamilton dad

Costescu points out that both vasectomies and tubal ligations — which permanently prevents women from releasing eggs — are covered by OHIP.

However, vasectomies are a much less invasive procedure. Typically, vasectomies are a 15-minute outpatient surgery that requires a local anesthetic and a few days of recovery. Tubal ligations often require general anesthesia, hospital admission, and one to three weeks of recovery.

"There's an economic benefit to couples to go through vasectomy. Vasectomies are less expensive to the health-care system, as women who have a surgery may need to take longer off work," said Costescu.

Costescu also says he makes sure that couples undertaking these procedures are sure that they don't want to have more children, as reversals for both tubal ligations and vasectomies — while possible — aren't covered by OHIP.

"Regret becomes an expensive mistake," said Costescu.

For Hudecki, the procedure was relatively simple — though he does admit he felt a bit wary before the procedure.

"I was nervous. It's a very vulnerable area, so it was a bit of a macho hit," he said. "I've never had surgery before, but it was probably the surgeon's 15th of the day and probably 5,000th of his career. It's like being at the dentist."

Recovery was simple — after "a very awkward 24 hours" — Hudecki felt back to normal. He says he feels that more men should consider getting vasectomies, including younger men.

"I think it should be much more commonplace," he said.

How do vasectomies work?

Vasectomies work by blocking the tubes that carry sperm (the vas deferens).

There are two types of vasectomies: one that requires an incision and one that's incision-free. During an incision vasectomy, the doctor makes one or two small cuts in the skin of the patient's scrotum. Through these cuts, the vas deferens are tied, blocked with surgical clips or closed with an electrical current (called cauterizing). The whole thing takes about 20 minutes, and then the cut is stitched up.

In an incision-free vasectomy, the doctor makes a small puncture to reach both vas deferens tubes. The tubes are then tied off, cauterized or blocked. The small puncture heals quickly. Stitches are not necessary and there's no scarring. Non-scalpel methods reduce bleeding and lower the risk of infection, bruising and other complications.

