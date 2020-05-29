'Definitely some confusion': Tick collection never for diagnostic purposes, says public health

Waterdown’s Nina Alexander found a tick on the back of her arm in April after spending time in her backyard.
The next morning she called her doctor’s office, who requested photos of the tick. Her doctor called her back and identified the tick as a female blacklegged tick — the variety that can carry Lyme disease.
Alexander said her doctor then called in a prescription for antibiotics, which she picked up. It was her first time dealing with a tick — and while during a pandemic may not be the best time to deal with a tick bite — she was pleased with the level of care she received.
“It was quite quick,” she said. “Having to manage everything electronically without having to go in was pretty cool.”
Alexander said she called Hamilton Public Health and kept the tick alive in a ziplock, but never heard back.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public health is no longer collecting ticks from the public, as both city hall and municipal service centres — where ticks were received — are closed to the public.
However, Hamilton Public Health’s Jane Murrell stressed that the department only collects ticks for surveillance purposes.
“There’s definitely some confusion around why public health collects ticks from residents,” she said. “It’s never for diagnostic purposes — we help ID a tick for the public when they are unable to do it themselves.”
She said public health launched the ‘Know Your Ticks’ campaign two years ago with pictures of different ticks so the public can identify the ticks themselves.
Murrell stressed that while ticks can be submitted to public health to test for Lyme, it is never for diagnostic purposes.
“The testing was only for surveillance purposes,” she said. “Test results take over three months to come back and no one should go without treatment waiting on those test results.”
She said if a patient had a blacklegged tick attached to them for 24 hours, they should be receiving treatment, regardless of test results.
“The only thing that has changed is we’re not accepting the ticks for that ID portion — instead, we’re referring residents to eTick.ca, where they can upload photos and they will be notified of what the tick is.”
Murrell said as long as the City of Hamilton remains in this level of their emergency system, the situation will remain as it is.
“Once we start getting ticks submitted again because ... facilities have opened, then staff will be collecting and we’ll go back to IDing and sending off (for testing),” she said.
However, she said to a degree the test results are a moot point, as Hamilton is already an established risk area for Lyme disease
“We know we’re a risk area,” she said. “It’s in our city, so you need to be taking the precautions."
In addition, she said public health is only in the practice of identifying ticks removed from humans. If someone removes a tick from a dog, she said, they should see advice from their veterinarian.
For more information about ticks and Lyme disease in Hamilton visit www.hamilton.ca/public-health/health-topics/lyme-disease-ticks. To identify a tick visit www.etick.ca.
