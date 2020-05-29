'Definitely some confusion': Tick collection never for diagnostic purposes, says public health

“The testing was only for surveillance purposes,” she said. “Test results take over three months to come back and no one should go without treatment waiting on those test results.”

She said if a patient had a blacklegged tick attached to them for 24 hours, they should be receiving treatment, regardless of test results.

“The only thing that has changed is we’re not accepting the ticks for that ID portion — instead, we’re referring residents to eTick.ca, where they can upload photos and they will be notified of what the tick is.”

Murrell said as long as the City of Hamilton remains in this level of their emergency system, the situation will remain as it is.

“Once we start getting ticks submitted again because ... facilities have opened, then staff will be collecting and we’ll go back to IDing and sending off (for testing),” she said.

However, she said to a degree the test results are a moot point, as Hamilton is already an established risk area for Lyme disease

“We know we’re a risk area,” she said. “It’s in our city, so you need to be taking the precautions."

In addition, she said public health is only in the practice of identifying ticks removed from humans. If someone removes a tick from a dog, she said, they should see advice from their veterinarian.

For more information about ticks and Lyme disease in Hamilton visit www.hamilton.ca/public-health/health-topics/lyme-disease-ticks. To identify a tick visit www.etick.ca.