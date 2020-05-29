Data revealed showing coronavirus case numbers across Brampton

Many Brampton residents have been wondering where COVID-19 has been most prevalent in the city since Premier Doug Ford identified it as a “hot spot” on Monday, May 25.

Mayor Patrick Brown and other members of council urged Peel Region to release the data on coronavirus clusters and hot spots across the city on Wednesday (May 27) during both a press conference and subsequent council meeting.

“I’ve had a number of members of the public email me (and) call asking for that data and wanting to know if their neighbourhood has a higher level of spread of the virus and I agree with them. I think they have to have that transparency,” he said during a press conference.

On Friday, Brown shared preliminary data and a map of cases with the Brampton Guardian based on briefings from the William Osler Health System, which operates Brampton Civic Hospital and the Peel Memorial Urgent Care Centre.