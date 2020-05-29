A quarter of the residents at this nursing home have died from COVID-19. Families are demanding answers

“She’ll start squirming in her bed. She’ll be grabbing her legs and trying to shift side to side. You can tell she is sore.”

And then, there’s the smell.

“I smelled her room from outside. It smelled like urine,” said Wright.

Her mother has tested negative for COVID-19 — so far. But she has lost weight and is not doing well. Wright and her sister fear all residents will eventually contract the virus. More than half already have, according to Extendicare emails sent to residents’ families.

A recent report by the National Institute on Aging found residents in long-term care represent 82 per cent of coronavirus-related deaths in Canada. And a military report released this week found examples of extreme neglect in five long-term care homes in Ontario.

“(The residents) can’t advocate for themselves. They’re trapped in this mess. It’s horrible,” said Wright.

“It’s like a ticking time bomb. Either we will get the phone call that she has tested positive, or I will go see her and see that she is unconscious.”

The Star spoke with nearly a dozen people who have a loved one living in Guildwood. Many expressed concern about how difficult it has been to get answers from Extendicare management. For weeks, they’ve been demanding Extendicare ask the provincial government for help to contain the outbreak.

One family member, Michelle Wilson, said she was frustrated families were having to work so hard to hold the company accountable.

“Transparency … is an expectation we have,” she said. “It shouldn’t be a gift.”

A Star analysis conducted in May found residents in for-profit homes, such as Extendicare, are about 60 per cent more likely to contract COVID-19 and 45 per cent more likely to die of it than residents in non-profit homes.

On May 23, SEIU Healthcare, the union representing some of the workers at Guildwood, published an open letter to Premier Doug Ford, calling on the province to take over administrative control of Extendicare Guildwood.

“We are hearing that several management representatives at this facility have also contracted COVID-19 and frankly, we don’t know who is in charge,” the letter read.

Extendicare has hosted several townhall-style Zoom meetings with Guildwood families since the outbreak started, but many family members are not satisfied, saying the calls sounded “rehearsed.”

The company also sends email updates to family members twice a week with numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths at the home.

The Star sent more than a dozen detailed questions to Extendicare Guildwood about staffing levels and steps the company is taking to protect residents.

In a written response to the Star, Extendicare regional manager Christine Baigrie said the Red Cross would be entering Guildwood on Friday to “stabilize the home” and to provide “infection prevention and control and resident assistance.”

Baigrie also said Guildwood was now fully staffed after hiring “dozens of additional staff” and receiving help from the Scarborough Health Network.

“First of all, nothing is more important than the care, health and safety of the people in our home,” wrote Baigrie.

“We understand that this is a deeply concerning time for our residents’ families, and we are in touch with them frequently about our progress as we continue to manage the situation.”

That was not Audrey Da Cruz’s experience.

Da Cruz had moved her 86-year-old mother into Guildwood on March 13. The next day, the Ontario government started restricting visitors at long-term care homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Da Cruz said she had no idea a COVID-19 outbreak was detected at the home on April 23 until a staff member from Guildwood called her two weeks later, on May 7, to tell her that her mother had a fever.

She was also told her mother had been sharing a room with two others who tested positive for COVID-19. That’s when Da Cruz learned she had not received any of the email updates about COVID-19 that Extendicare had been sending to family members.

Her mother died five days later.

“My mom was the most courageous person that I know because she looked after two small children in a new country, by herself, when in her generation they didn’t do that,” said Da Cruz, who was a toddler when she moved to Canada with her parents. “I’m devastated that this was the end of her life. Because it shouldn’t have been.”

Da Cruz said she did receive one email from Extendicare after her mother’s death: an invoice, for the amount she owed for her mother’s care.

Speaking with the Star on Thursday, she said she hopes no one will have to go through what her family did. She participated in a rally outside Guildwood on Tuesday, where she and others marched on the sidewalk in front of the home to raise awareness about their loved ones’ plight. They held signs that read “24 lost, save the rest” and “loved ones live here.”

That afternoon, Da Cruz said she received a call from an Extendicare manager who asked what she wanted to do with her mother’s belongings that were still at the home. Da Cruz said it was the first phone call she had received from the home since her mother died.

“It’s disgusting,” said Da Cruz.

Extendicare didn’t respond to the Star’s questions about Da Cruz’s experience.

It’s clear Extendicare wasn’t ready for a COVID-19 outbreak, said Toronto lawyer Naphtali Silverman, who focuses on the issues of medical malpractice and long-term disability. He has been retained by the Da Cruz family.

“There’s no excuse for the level of neglect that has gone on there,” he said. “At 27 deaths, that’s astronomical.” He spoke with the Star on Monday.

The number of deaths jumped to 40 on Tuesday, according to an email Extendicare sent to family members.

One of those deaths was Elizabeth Martin’s 90-year-old father.

Martin received a call on Monday from a nurse at Guildwood who said her 90-year-old father, who has Parkinson’s, was dying. She rushed to pick up her mother so she could say goodbye — they hadn’t seen each other since Christmas. He died 15 minutes before Martin and her mother arrived at Guildwood.

“The most unfortunate part of it was nobody called us earlier in the day,” said Martin, who is president of Guildwood’s family council. Each long-term care home in Ontario has a family council tasked with bringing up issues that affect residents’ quality of life, as well as organizing social activities for staff, residents and loved ones.

Martin later learned that her father had tested positive for COVID-19 and likely died from complications.

“This whole thing has really snowballed to massive proportions … honestly, we are overwhelmed,” said Martin about the COVID-19 outbreak at Guildwood.

Yet she acknowledged there are long-standing funding issues across Ontario’s long-term care system.

“Extendicare is not completely to blame; God knows, they’ve tried,” she said. “There are some very basic problems here and they have existed for a very long time.”

Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of the seniors advocacy group CanAge, said staffing shortages, poor working conditions and insufficient funding are long-standing issues in nursing homes.

“These problems aren’t new. We have been raising these issues at CanAge for a long time and we’re certainly not alone in that,” she said. “We’ve had inquiry after inquiry and report after report show that these issues are real.”

But even she was horrified at the number of deaths at Guildwood.

“That’s a staggering number,” she said. “Can you imagine going into a classroom and saying one in every four children has died?”

Wanyee Li is a Vancouver-based reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @wanyeelii