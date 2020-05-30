Life and death in the Sheridan Villa COVID ward

The window in his room overlooks a six-lane street near Highway 401. Hawtin keeps the curtains closed. Peel Region covers the costs of “isolation housing” for long-term-care staff who have looked after 26 infected residents in four of its five municipally-operated homes. Ten residents in Peel homes have died, with four deaths at Sheridan Villa and now its COVID unit has Peel’s remaining five cases.

In mid-April, after Vesia tested positive, the first of 13 infected residents at Sheridan Villa, Hawtin volunteered for the COVID unit. Staff call it the West Wing for its view over the nursing home parking lot, near the QEW and Winston Churchill Blvd.

On the same day that Hawtin called Valentina, he had to tell the daughter of another man that her father is refusing to eat and drink.

This is a bad moment.

The man squeezes his lips shut when Hawtin and personal support workers try to help him eat. He’s already been sent to the hospital for an IV of fluids but once rehydrated, the hospital sent him back. With COVID and dehydration, the man is sinking.

Hawtin calls his daughter. He says she asks him to keep her father hydrated. Hawtin phones the doctor who orders hypodermoclysis. Hawtin says the word so quickly the syllables merge. It’s a subcutaneous procedure, a less-invasive way of boosting fluid intake.

A nurse practitioner arrives, wrapped in personal protective equipment that staff call PPE, to insert the tiny needle linked to a narrow plastic tube pumping fluid. On the first try, it’s inserted into the man’s upper right arm and wrapped with tape. He rips it out. Next is the left arm. On the third try, his abdomen. It takes ten minutes to free himself each time. They take the needle away.

Hawtin knew the man wouldn’t like a foreign object stuck in his body. Hawtin’s worked at Sheridan Villa for two-and-a-half years and the two men grew friendly “before COVID,” which seems so long ago.

“It really saddens me,” he says. “I tried everything I could think of. Out of 30 approaches today, we got him to take maybe three sips. I feel like I could do more, but I don’t know what that could be. It’s sad watching him deteriorate before your eyes and there’s nothing you can do about it.

“Right now, the mandate is to continue to push fluids. Before COVID, this man would eat two or three meals a day. Now he’s just refusing everything.”

If the home can’t get him to eat or drink, his daughter has asked that her father be returned to the hospital. A few days later, an ambulance takes him away.

From one day to the next, there’s no predicting COVID.

A few weeks earlier, a former RCMP officer, a tall man with a giant smile, was still his energetic self. Hawtin had one day off, and when he returned the man couldn’t get out of a wheelchair. He died several days later and the workers, they mourned.

Hawtin is swept along by death, victory and the renewed vigour of a man named Bill. From the youthful snapshots in his room, nurses swear 79-year-old Bill Herbert looked like Steve McQueen in the 1970s, when he raced motorcycles in movies.

Like others in the West Wing, Herbert happens to have dementia. Right now, he’s so energized there’s no way he can sit isolated in his room, following official infection protocols. Outside, the sun is blazing. Herbert is a man on the move.

He walks down the hallway, a smile on his face. “Hi Bill!” Hawtin says, sidling up as if for a chat, casually turning Bill back to his room.

Hawtin appreciates Herbert’s enthusiasm but doesn’t want droplets spreading, unsure if the virus can reinfect Joe Vesia, who’s soon departing for the contagion-free part of Sheridan. Hawtin hovers outside Vesia’s door, protecting the man who conquered COVID.

The hallway is painted in blocks of colour, cheery orange, electric green and sapphire blue, all in preparation for the home’s transformation to the Butterfly program, now called Meaningful Care Matters. The program focuses on emotions, but training is now on hold.

Across the hall, a block of green surrounds Herbert’s room. He’s inside, with Hawtin. A housekeeper follows his path along the hallway, disinfecting the hand railings he just touched. With Herbert settled, Hawtin leaves his room. Removing the gloves, gown, face shield and mask, with hand sanitizing in between, he drops them in the used bin, and starts over, donning fresh PPE.

Hawtin is ready to step into another resident’s room when Herbert begins his slow saunter. Before COVID, he’d stop at the doors of women residents or staff. “Is everything OK?” he’d ask and, their well-being confirmed, he’d drift away.

“Hi Bill!” Hawtin says. It’s the new routine. Hawtin understands; the isolation is getting to him too.

Since he moved into the hotel April 22, Hawtin’s life is contained inside the West Wing, the hotel room and, during the 20-minute drive to and from work, his 2014 Nissan Rogue.

“I do a lot of self-reflecting,” he says during a phone call from his hotel. “I think most nurses do.

“Even when I’m here, I’m constantly thinking about my patients. Even when I have two days off. I’ve certainly lost sleep over some of the days I’ve had at work.

“There’s one experience I had. It still resonates with me. It was the COVID-related death of a woman. It was sudden.

“In the days before her death, I was talking to her entire family. She had three daughters. I was telling them my plan of care, and we were all working together to get her back to where she wanted to be.”

And then she died. Hawtin was in his hotel room, off shift, when it happened. The night nurse gave the woman’s family the news.

For Hawtin, it was a loss.

“You’re all working for a common goal and that goal is life. When that person dies, all of that just goes away. This woman was on my mind, I think, because I had implemented so many interventions, poured everything I had at keeping this at bay.

“I did call the family. I have pronounced a few deaths, not this one, but this was the first time I was almost fighting back tears. I didn’t even know I had these feelings. It just kind of surfaced. I gave my condolences.

“It was pretty painful.”

Sometimes, Hawtin works with Mary Connell. She’s a registered nurse and a Peel manager but helps in the COVID unit, masked and gloved.

In the hallway, surrounded by colour, Connell and Hawtin discuss life.

They stand far apart. She listens. He tells her he’s worried about the spirits of his staff.

“You know,” Connell tells him, “you don’t always have to say that everything will be fine.”

He’s concerned about two young personal support workers. Under government directives, nursing home staff must now put the bodies of residents, people they grew to love, into white plastic bags sent by the funeral homes.

The women, in their early 20s, weep over this new task. One dreams about it. Hawtin is their shift leader, and he tries to stay upbeat, his words soothing.

“We’ll get through this,” he tells them. “Everything will be fine.”

They carry on.

