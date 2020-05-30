Waterdown McDonald’s closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The McDonald’s location on Hamilton Street North in Waterdown is closed temporarily after an employee reported tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by third-party cleaning experts,” said Ryma Boussoufa, McDonald’s corporate relations external communications manager, in a statement.

The employee last worked May 26 from 1:45 to 8 p.m. The employee reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus May 30.

According to a release, McDonald’s says all crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine. Restaurant patrons who may have visited the restaurant at Hamilton Street North and Parkside Drive are asked to “please take direction from the experts at the Ontario Public Health,” which lists information on its website.