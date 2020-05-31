30-day prescriptions limit expected to end July 1

Ontarians who rely on prescription medication will hopefully see an onerous COVID-19 precaution lifted by the end of June.

A 30-day limit on prescriptions was brought in by the Ontario government in the early days of the pandemic in an effort to prevent drug shortages. Spokespeople for Ontario's seniors community and the province's pharmacy industry say they expect the limitation will be lifted within the month, returning to the usual 90-day maximum by July 1.

"It's been a difficult policy," said Justin Bates, the chief executive officer of the Ontario Pharmacists Association. "We stand by the policy, we think it was the right thing to do, but I think everybody's hopeful that we can get back to 90 days and to a normal cycle of quantity."

Bates said that before the pandemic even began there were supply chain issues for pharmacists, with the manufacturers of key ingredients in China and India unable to produce necessary quantities.

That shortage was exacerbated in the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with hospitals filling more orders and individuals trying to stock up, just as there were runs on other essential items such as toilet paper.

As a result, several provinces imposed the 30-day limit, with Ontario's the only one yet to return to the 90-day norm.

"Ontario has to be careful because it is the biggest province and the supply issues will only be exacerbated here," said Bates, who added the province can learn from other jurisdictions. "If there's been no risk to the supply (elsewhere), then it makes it a decision that we know will be responsible."

Even with the 30-day limit in place pharmacists in Ontario have struggled to fill orders.

According to Bates, 97 per cent of orders made by pharmacists to wholesalers are not completely fulfilled. He also said that studies have shown pharmacists' workload has increased by 24 per cent as they have to fill orders more often and address supply chain issues.

The 30-day limit also created accessibility issues with dispensing fees going up in frequency.