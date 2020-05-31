Rosie DiManno: Battling fast-moving COVID-19, Toronto’s contact tracing system struggles to get up to speed

On Friday, he phoned the family of the second patient, to verify they’d been contacted by Public Health. Nope. Ten minutes later, he got the positive-swab back. It was precisely 8:31 a.m. Again he called the family, to instruct them on public-health directives: “Don’t leave your apartment. How are you going to get groceries? I started some quasi contact tracing because I wanted to know how at-risk the public was.”

Then back to TPH, where he got through to a manager. “They said they were going to forward my information to the contact-tracing team, to get in touch with me. I’m still waiting for that call.”

This conversation with the Star was late Saturday afternoon.

“This particular patient may have spread COVID to multiple people who are going to come to my ICU a week from now. The longer it takes to start contact tracing, the more complex that task is for the contact tracers because more time has passed.”

In response to a query from the Star, Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health at Toronto Public Health, sent an email explaining that the contact-management team works 12-hour shifts, seven days a week starting at 8 a.m. “These calls can only occur during the day starting at 8 a.m., and end early evening at 8 p.m. to respect people’s privacy.”

Really? You’d think it wasn’t, you know, a pandemic, as if the virus knocks on the front door and says permesso? As if the virus puts its feet up overnight.

Dubey added that TPH has 100 staff working on the COVID-19 hotline seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a COVID-19 reporting line for physicians and laboratories monitored from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Urgent after-hours calls are directed, as Warner found out, to 311.

The frustratingly slow response Warner encountered is not an anomaly. “To be honest with you, had I not pushed to contract trace right away, their initial response to me was ‘we’re still going to wait for the test to come back.’ But that’s me and I have a bit of gravitas when I call. The alternative is they wait for a fax to come from the hospital’s lab with a piece of paper that says ‘COVID-positive, Patient XYZ.’”

In an age of zippy technology, there’s no seamless electronic system to speed up that process. “What I should be able to do is, when I have the patient in front of me in the emergency department that I’m going to admit to the ICU, I should be able to press a button that sends all the information, all the demographics about that person, to Public Health so they can get on the case right away.”

We know by now the testing has been disastrously sluggish, although closer to hitting its mark in Ontario last week. That, however, is just the pointy end of the assaying. Days matter in contact tracing; mere hours matter.

Warner is further perplexed because the province does have a web-based portal, ConnectingOntario, which provides real-time access to digital health records for health practitioners.

“I can see all the medical records for a particular patient, from all the other hospitals, every hospital they’ve been in the past 15 years. So it begs the question: Why can’t I press that button to report a COVID patient? The system we have which relies on the test to be reported through a fax system — keeping in mind that test results in the hospital can be delayed up to two days — is a system that’s designed to fail.

“And that begs another question. I know who has COVID before Public Health does. I can connect with the family before Public Health does. We’re going to the areas that have COVID before Public Health. So maybe the local hospitals that really know their neighbourhoods should be given the resources to do this. We’re more nimble. We’re faster. And we’re targeted. There’s no bureaucracy. We’re not beholden to politicians who have to enable decisions that Public Health is making.

“This is the pandemic of the century. This is not the time to make sure that people’s egos are stroked.”

Omar Ozaldin, manager of the communicable-disease liaison unit at Toronto Public Health, tells the Star that he has some 500 people doing contact tracing, drawn from its own staff who do this on a daily basis (for other communicable diseases), augmented during this crisis by nurses, dentists and dieticians lassoed for the purpose, plus medical students who’ve volunteered. (There are about 2,000 contact tracers for the province.)

The COVID contacting outreach began in February, when there were less than 50 tracers, including Ozaldin, who tracked Patients No. 3 and 4.

Patient numbers will doubtless continue to increase, now that the province has unveiled a new strategy to target asymptomatic people in high-risk groups. “We are testing more individuals — when you look for something you will find it,” says Ozaldin.

When TPH receives a report of someone who’s tested positive, “we immediately act,” Ozaldin insists. “That starts by establishing contact. Most of the time it’s going to be a phone call. We explain why we’re calling, who we are. Then we move into the more supportive part, some of the basic epidemiological information that makes us able to establish when and where this individual was able to transmit the disease to others … What did they do? Where did they go? How might they have come in contact with COVID-19?”

If, for example, someone has been to the supermarket, managers of that outlet will be informed. Tracers try to narrow or expand that data by jogging memory with specific references. “It was Mother’s Day, Victoria Day, what happened the day before or after? It was a sunny day, did you take a walk? It’s detective work.”

Followup with positive cases averages 14 days, continually calling back to track if the symptoms have abated.

It’s a methodical, time-consuming system. Mobile contact-tracing apps — encrypted “digital handshakes” that store information between phones with the installed app get within metres of each other — have been adopted in several countries, such as Israel, China and Australia (and Alberta). Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government would soon “be recommending” Canadians download a yet-to-be-determined monitoring-and-exposure notification app.

But there have been problems in places. A trial undertaking in the United Kingdom — specifically on the Isle of Wight — found the designated app did not work well with Google and Apple-operated phones. As well, besides requiring a voluntary opt-in, there are privacy issues.

Frankly, there’s no substitute for person-to-person contact and communication.

“In my opinion, a combination of the human factor and technology would be best,” says Ozaldin. “We would need a hybrid solution, technology led by the human link and the initial conversation that needs to be established with a client, actual communication with a real person.”

Dr. Warner assumes smart people will come up with a smart system. In time.

“They’ll probably name somebody to be responsible for that. And then there would be the support piece, to support patients while they’re isolating.

“But it’s all too late.”

Rosie DiManno is a Toronto-based columnist covering sports and current affairs for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @rdimanno