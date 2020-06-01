Holly Ellsworth-Clark’s parents are back in Hamilton, offering reward for information about missing daughter

But Clark said they planned to return and hoped to do so sooner — their plans were put on hold due to COVID-19.

“(We’re) just here to ask other people we may not have contacted who may have had contact with Holly,” Clark said.

The family is also trying to determine if she was suffering from a mental illness they were unaware of, if she ran into trouble or if she had an accident.

“She may have gone off on that Jan. 11 and not been mentally ill but had either an accident or an encounter with people who wanted to hurt her,” he said.

Clark said he hopes to find his daughter alive and well, but he acknowledges she may have died. “She may be gone and if she is gone, she is probably here (in Hamilton),” he said.

It is hard for him to see Hamilton in bloom, he said. He can’t imagine his nature-loving daughter hiding away when the weather is so nice.

“It’s the kind of thing that would make her happy,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine her being paranoid and afraid and unhappy under these conditions.”

Clark said family and friends have been in contact with police, who have had no public updates about his daughter’s case in recent months. He acknowledges the case is “very confusing” and said police are listening to the family when they provide information.

On Sunday afternoon, Clark and Ellsworth-Clark’s friend, Elle McFearsin who flew in from Calgary, were heading to a Tim Hortons on Barton Street to hand out flyers.

“I know the people of Hamilton have not forgotten about our girl,” said McFearsin.

Ellsworth-Clark is described as six feet tall with blond hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 200 lb.

Police are asking that anyone with information that might assist in the search call Det. John Obrovac at 905-546-3816. To send a tip to the family, email bringhollyhome2020@gmail.com.

