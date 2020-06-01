Toronto mayor to raise Pride flag today

Toronto Mayor John Tory is expected to mark the beginning of Pride month today by raising the rainbow and transgender flags at city hall.

The midday ceremony will be livestreamed to encourage physical distancing and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tory announced in March that public events in the city would be cancelled through June 30 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pride festivities, including the flagship parade, have been moved online as a result.