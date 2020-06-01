Workers laid off or who lost hours in pandemic will be considered on ‘emergency leave’ under new Ontario regulation

Ontario workers who have their hours reduced or eliminated by employers because of the COVID-19 slowdown but aren’t in unions will still be considered employed under changes retroactive to March 1.

The province said Monday it is changing regulations to consider such workers on “infectious disease emergency leave,” which also means employees won’t be entitled to severance that may apply.

When layoffs exceed the permitted length under the Employment Standards Act, terminations are triggered that leave people out of work and employers on the hook for thousands of dollars in payouts.

“As we take the necessary steps to safely and gradually re-start the economy, we need to make sure business owners can re-open their doors and workers have jobs to go back to,” Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said in a statement.

“This regulatory change will protect businesses from being forced to permanently lay off their employees due to COVID-19 and suffer a financial loss that could shutter their operations for good.”

About 370,000 workers were temporarily laid off in April.

The government said a restaurant with 30 employees could be on the hook for as much as $100,000 in severance, which could be a death blow with restaurants restricted to take-out only and their revenue drastically reduced.

