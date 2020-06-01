Canada's athletes get financial assist

TORONTO — Canada's Olympic and Paralympic athletes will return to sport with the help of $5 million.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees and Own The Podium came up with the money to get the athletes back to training in their facilities as some COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift.

Many athletes have been training at home for several weeks. The Tokyo Games were postponed from this summer to next year because of the pandemic.

OTP's return-to-sport task force has worked on reintroducing sport responsibly for athletes and coaches while following provincial, territorial and federal public health guidelines.